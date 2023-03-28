Holbrook woman critically injured in Nebraska car crash flown to Boston hospital

BOSTON – The family of a 26-year-old Holbrook woman who was critically injured in a Nebraska crash said she was finally flown back to Boston by medical helicopter on Monday.

Tatyana Tudor was driving with a friend from Boston to California last week when their car crashed along Route 80 in Hall County, Nebraska.

Tudor suffered a skull fracture and an amputated leg in the crash. Police are looking into possible dashcam video and the cause of the crash after witnesses said a second car may have been involved.

Margo Abouzeid

After the crash, Tudor's mother, Margo Abouzeid, flew to Nebraska. She learned that flying her daughter back to the Massachusetts for medical treatment would cost tens of thousands of dollars.

The family created an online fundraising page, and nearly $70,000 in donations poured in. Monday night, Abouzeid posted that her daughter was back in Boston at Beth Israel Medical Deaconess.

"I can finally breathe. We are home thank you for all your prayers, support and kindness. It's going to be a very long journey for recovery but she's in good hands," Abouzeid wrote.

On Tuesday, Abouzeid updated that Tudor was going into "one surgery of many to come." She said all additional funds will go toward Tudor's future medical care.