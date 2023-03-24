Holbrook woman in critical condition following car crash in Nebraska

HALL COUNTY, NEBRASKA — A 26-year-old Massachusetts woman is in critical condition at a hospital in Nebraska after she was involved in a car crash along Route 80.

Tatyana Tudor is fighting for her life, hundreds of miles and about 20 hours away from her home in Holbrook.

"She needs medical attention as soon as possible," said Tudor's Aunt, Grace Abouzeid.

Tudor was traveling with a friend from Boston to California, when their car crashed along Route 80 in Hall County, Nebraska.

"She wanted to make sure he made it safely," said Margo Abouzeid, Tudor's mother.

The crash left Tudor with a skull fracture and an amputated leg.

Upon learning of the accident, her mother and aunt flew to Nebraska immediately – hoping for help and answers.

"Right now we don't have any other information," said Margo.

WBZ did reach out to Nebraska's Hall County Sheriff's Office for the accident report. They are looking into possible dashcam video and the cause of the accident.

Grace Abouzeid said witnesses told her a second car may have been involved.

"Everybody saw the white vehicle SUV in the ditch too but as soon as they go their bearings they stepped on the gas and took off," said Grace.

In the meantime, flying Tatyana home for help is crucial, but it will cost the family tens of thousands of dollars. They are setting up a fundraising page for help.

"Yes, we just want to med-flight her here," said Margo. "She needs to be in Boston because of the fact she's going to have multiple surgeries. They need the same doctor working on her."

The family is hoping to put Tudor on a medical flight to a level-one trauma center like the one here at Mass General Hospital.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.