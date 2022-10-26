Watch CBS News
Sports

Grant Williams suspended one game for making contact with referee

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Grant Williams' night was ended early on Monday when he made contact with an official, resulting in an ejection. His absence is now set to last a bit longer.

Williams was suspended by one game for that incident, the NBA announced on Wednesday.

The NBA said that Williams was punished for "recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official."

Williams will miss the Celtics' game on Friday night against the Cavaliers. The 23-year-old is averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game thus far in the season.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 2:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.