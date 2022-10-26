Grant Williams suspended one game for making contact with referee

BOSTON -- Grant Williams' night was ended early on Monday when he made contact with an official, resulting in an ejection. His absence is now set to last a bit longer.

Williams was suspended by one game for that incident, the NBA announced on Wednesday.

The NBA said that Williams was punished for "recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official."

Grant Williams joins Joe Mazzulla as he also gets ejected after bumping into the referee pic.twitter.com/htZxVuePnq — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) October 25, 2022

Williams will miss the Celtics' game on Friday night against the Cavaliers. The 23-year-old is averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game thus far in the season.