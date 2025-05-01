Boston Medical Center Health System renames Good Samaritan and St. Elizabeth's hospitals

You will soon see the name Boston Medical Center on two more hospitals in Massachusetts.

Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton is being renamed Boston Medical Center - South (BMC South) and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton will become Boston Medical Center - Brighton (BMC Brighton).

Boston Medical Center Health System made the announcement Thursday. It assumed operations of both hospitals last October after St. Elizabeth's was seized by the state of Massachusetts using eminent domain. Both hospitals were owned by Steward Health Care, which filed for bankruptcy in May 2024. Nine hospitals in the state were impacted and two, Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer and Carney Hospital in Dorchester, closed at the end of August.

"Our vision for a unified health system, rooted in expert care and access for our communities, is steadily taking shape," said Alastair Bell, President & CEO of BMC Health System in a statement. "We are creating a shared identity across all of our hospitals that stands for clinical excellence, trust, accessibility, and compassionate patient care."

Steward's CEO, Ralph de la Torre, resigned in September after he was accused of extracting hundreds of millions of dollars from the company. A CBS News investigation also found Steward failed to pay for life-saving supplies for its hospitals. The CEO's resignation came after he was held in contempt for failing to appear in front of the Senate.

BMC Health System said the new names and logos will start to appear in the coming weeks and months.