Carney Hospital, Nashoba Valley Medical Center set to close in Massachusetts

DORCHESTER - Two Massachusetts communities are bracing for a big blow when Carney Hospital in Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer close for good early Saturday morning.

Bankrupt Steward Health Care said it did not find qualified bidders for the two facilities, forcing the hospital closures.

It all became so real when the hospitals stopped accepting ambulances and staff members packed up after their final shifts, like Claude Gordon.

"I feel very depressed to know that I worked here for the past nine years and it's a wonderful community and it's very sad to know what we have to close the doors," said Gordon, a Carney employee.

Saying goodbye is never easy. For patients like Maria Salmon-Sargeant, it's especially gut-wrenching when it's a matter of life and death.

For 35 years, she's relied on Carney Hospital just minutes from her home for her severe COPD. On Friday, she came to say goodbye to the nurses and staff who've helped her breathe.

"This hospital has saved my life"

"I'm really just devastated it's closing and I came down to say goodbye to Carney, I can't believe it's happening. This hospital has saved my life, numerous times," said Salmon-Sargeant. "Just overall a feeling of heaviness, of desperation, fearfulness, 'what am I going to do now?' I'm not the only one in the community that has chronic health issues and depend heavily on this hospital."

Some left the Carney emergency room in tears, wondering where to go that's close by. "I feel right very, very, sad that's the hospital for the community," said Elizabeth Ventura in tears.

Plans to support communities

The state says it's now laying out its plans to support communities impacted.

For the next week, there will be stand-by ambulances 24/7 at both hospitals to treat and transport patients who come to the Emergency Department.

Officials are trying to figure out transportation options for patients who need to travel to new hospitals. An effort is also underway to protect patient access to medical records and their personal information.

Plus, they're working to transfer of medical residents from Carney to other hospitals where they can continue their training.

The state also plans to create a Steward transition website and call center to answer questions and help the community find new care. The Commonwealth's Steward Health Care Call Center number is 617-468-2189 (local) or 833-305-2070 (toll-free).

"To see it just decline like that, for greed to overstep humanity, it's really heartbreaking and it's like where is this country going to?" said Salmon-Sargeant.

Agreements to save four Steward hospitals

State officials announced four Steward hospitals are a step closer to a final sale. Governor Healey said that agreements have now been signed to save the four Steward hospitals.

Officials said Boston Medical Center has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire and operate Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton. On Thursday, purchase agreements were signed to transfer ownership of both campuses of Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill and Methuen to Lawrence General Hospital and to transfer ownership of Saint Anne's Hospital in Fall River and Morton Hospital in Taunton to Lifespan.

In addition, BMC and Steward have reached an agreement to transfer the operations of St. Elizabeth's to BMC while the state presses forward with its plan to take the hospital by eminent domain.