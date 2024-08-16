Watch Live: Mass. to "seize control" of St. Elizabeth's from Steward; deals reached on 4 other hospitals

BOSTON - Gov. Maura Healey announced Friday that the state will "seize control" of St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton by using eminent domain, and her administration has deals in place to save four other Steward Health Care hospitals in Massachusetts from closure.

Healey and state health officials will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. You can stream it live on CBS News Boston in the video player above.

Deals have been reached "in principle" to give Saint Anne's Hospital in Fall River, Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Morton Hospital in Taunton and Holy Family hospitals in Haverhill and Methuen to new owners. But Healey said the private equity firms managing Steward's bankruptcy are not acting in the best interests of Massachusetts residents when it comes to a deal for St. Elizabeth's. Steward declared bankruptcy in May and said it would put all its U.S. hospitals up for sale.

"Enough is enough," the governor said in a statement. "Our administration is going to seize control of Saint Elizabeth's through eminent domain so that we can facilitate a transition to a new owner and keep this hospital open."

Eminent domain refers to the power of the government to take private property for public use.

New owners for Steward hospitals

Lawrence General Hospital will operate the Holy Family hospitals if the deals are approved. Rhode Island-based Lifespan would take over Morton and Saint Anne's.

Boston Medical Center would assume control of Good Samaritan and Saint Elizabeth's once the state's eminent domain process is complete, Healey said.

Steward did not issue an immediate comment on the state's announcement when contacted by WBZ-TV.

Healey said her administration is working with lawmakers to come up with a "fiscally responsible financing plan that includes cash advances, capital support and maximizing federal matches."

Carney Hospital, Nashoba Valley Medical Center still closing

The new announcement from Healey does not affect the planned closures of Carney Hospital in Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer that Steward announced last month after no qualifying bids were made.

State and local health officials told Carney employees Tuesday that there are no plans to take over the facility using eminent domain. Healey said her administration is focused on getting workers there new jobs and transferring patients to new hospitals.