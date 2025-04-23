GoFundMe for Concord-Carlisle High School student killed in crash not legitimate, superintendent says

The tragic deaths of three students at a Massachusetts high school has apparently been exploited by someone looking to make money off of it.

Concord-Carlisle High School seniors Jimmy McIntosh, Hannah Wasserman and Maisey O'Donnell all died Monday night in a car crash in Florida. A fourth student is still in critical condition.

Concord-Carlisle GoFundMe page

A GoFundMe fundraising page appeared online Tuesday to "help cover funeral costs for Hannah Wasserman" and had reportedly raised more than $8,000 as of Wednesday.

Superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter sent out a message to families in the district Wednesday morning warning them that the page was probably "fraudulent."

"The page was not posted by the student named as the owner and is not connected to the families in our community. It has been reported to GoFundMe," Hunter said in her statement. "Please do not donate to this page naming coverage for Hannah's funeral costs as the goal."

GoFundMe statement

"Funds are being safely held by our payment processor, and our Trust & Safety team has reached out to the organizer for more information. Donations have been paused in the meantime," a GoFundMe spokesperson told WBZ-TV in a email. "In the very rare case that funds are misused, donors are protected through the GoFundMe Giving Guarantee."

The link was taken down Wednesday afternoon.

Concord-Carlisle seniors killed

The four students were on spring break in the Florida panhandle when their SUV collided with a tractor-trailer truck on U.S. Highway 98 in Walton County around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated and no charges have been filed. Florida Highway Patrol said the 19-year-old truck driver was making a U-turn in the median at the time of the collision. He was not hurt.

Three Concord-Carlisle High School seniors were killed in this crash in Walton County, Florida on April 21, 2025. Florida Highway Patrol

McIntosh and Wasserman died at the scene. O'Donnell and the fourth unnamed student were rushed to Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida in critical condition. O'Donnell died at the hospital. They were all 18 years old at the time of the crash.

Grief counselors met with students and staff at Concord-Carlisle High School Wednesday morning.

Hunter said they will be available again on Monday when students return to school from their annual April vacation.