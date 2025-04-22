2 Massachusetts high school seniors killed, 2 critical after spring break crash in Florida

Two high school students from Massachusetts were killed in a car crash in the Florida panhandle Monday night during their spring break.

Concord-Carlisle High School seniors Jimmy McIntosh and Hannah Wasserman died in the crash, Superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter said in a statement Tuesday. She said two other seniors, who have not been named, were also in the crash and both are currently in critical condition. According to Florida Highway Patrol, all four students are 18 years old.

Concord-Carlisle High School condolences

"We offer our deep condolences to the families and friends of Hannah and Jimmy during this unimaginable time. Their loss will be deeply felt by our school community as well as by so many families in Carlisle and Concord. We are also keeping the other two students in our thoughts and wish them strength and a swift recovery," Hunter said in her statement.

Concord-Carlisle High School seniors Jimmy McIntosh and Hannah Wasserman were killed in this crash in Walton County, Florida on April 21, 2025. Florida Highway Patrol

Florida Highway Patrol said the four students were in an SUV being driven by McIntosh on U.S. Highway 98 in Walton County when it collided with a tractor-trailer that was making a U-turn in the median around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said the SUV went across the median and the other side of the highway before ending up in the woods. McIntosh and Wasserman died at the scene. The two other students, identified only as 18-year-old girls, were rushed to Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida in critical condition. Police said it's not known if they or Wasserman were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. McIntosh was wearing a seat belt, investigators said.

No one in the truck was hurt. No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.

Massachusetts schools spring break

Massachusetts public school students are off this week for their annual April vacation.

Grief counselors will be available for students and staff at Concord-Carlisle High School on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The counselors will also be available again on Monday when students return to school.

Concord-Carlisle High School is in Concord, Massachusetts, about 25 miles west of Boston.