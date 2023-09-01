Gloucester welcomes "parade of schooners" for Labor Day festival

GLOUCESTER - From boats to beaches to businesses, it appears just about everyone is taking advantage and cashing in on what will be a picture-perfect Labor Day Weekend.

"It's perfect so we are actually going to beach again on Sunday because we thought it would be be warmer. But we might not because today is a perfect day," Constance Carmone of Boston said.

This year, Gloucester is celebrating its 400th birthday. It also marks their 39th annual Schooner Festival.

"It's an annual tradition for Labor Day it closes down the summer. Schooners from up and down the eastern seaboard come and visit us," Executive Director of Maritime Gloucester, Michael DeKoster said.

The event is expected to bring in more than 10,000 visitors and tourists taking in all the sights.

"There's fireworks, there's a lighted boat parade, there's a block party, there's a race, there's a parade of schooners on the boulevard," DeKoster said as he smiled.

The festival is also big for small businesses who depend on the foot traffic like Sweats of New England, which sells just about everything related to Gloucester.

"From magnets and postcards all the way up to your hoodies, your sweatshirts, all your high school gear for your football games," Sweats of New England manager, Noelle Robinson said. "The weather is definitely on our side this year so we are super happy about that. And it's really important but I'm hopeful. You just got to stay hopeful."

Quaint shops and restaurants, like Oliver's Harbor, bank on these long weekends with great weather.

"It's super critical. We depend on people coming out, having fun, trying our food, leaving us reviews. You make your money during the summer," owner Sarah Assefa said.

At Carson Beach in Boston, the Labor Day weekend fun is already underway.

"Me and my friends use this [collapsible volleyball net] to play volleyball, so we'll play some doubles. The Labor Day weekend will be nice so we will be playing out here quite a bit this weekend I think," Lok-tin Yao said.