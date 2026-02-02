7 lost at sea in sinking of Gloucester fishing vessel Lily Jean identified by U.S. Coast Guard

All seven people who died last week when the Gloucester-based fishing vessel the Lily Jean sank off the Massachusetts coast were identified Monday by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The seven were lost at sea early Friday morning after the Coast Guard received an emergency beacon 25 miles off the coast of Cape Ann. The official list of victims includes:

• Accursio "Gus" Sanfilippo, captain

• Paul Beal Sr., crew

• Paul Beal Jr., crew

• John Rousanidis, crew

• Freeman Short, crew

• Sean Therrien, crew

• Jada Samitt, NOAA fisheries observer

The Coast Guard searched for the Lily Jean all day Friday, but said they suspended the search on Saturday "after all reasonable search efforts for the missing crewmembers had been exhausted." Only one body has been recovered so far, according to investigators.

"Jada was on the Lily Jean that day because of her strong belief in her work, not only as an observer, but as someone who knew her important role as a crew member. She proved herself to be so on every trip, and conveyed to us how critical it was to protect the seas and fisheries. We could not be more proud of and grateful to her for it," Samitt's family said in a statement Sunday.

A memorial service for all seven was held Sunday at Saint Ann Church in Gloucester.

This image provided by Robert Serbagi shows the commercial fishing vessel Lily Jean in Gloucester Harbor on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. Robert Serbagi via AP

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will also work with the Coast Guard in the investigation into what caused the vessel to sink. It's expected to take several months.

"Based on its findings, the investigation will determine if the accident requires further review by a Marine Board of Investigation," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

"The purpose of a Coast Guard investigation is to identify measures that can improve the safety of life and property at sea, not to assign civil or criminal blame."

Gloucester news conference

Massachusetts Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, a Republican who represents Gloucester, will hold a news conference at the harbormaster's office Monday afternoon. He and Gloucester Mayor Paul Lundberg will take questions about the Lily Jean.

