Gillette Stadium grass gurus explain how field will be different for 2026 World Cup: "The ball reacts different on natural grass"

When the World Cup comes to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts this summer there will be some noticeable changes.

It's going to be called Boston Stadium for the tournament, and it will have a grass field for the first time in nearly 20 years. That's because FIFA requires all of the games to be played on natural grass.

The grounds crew started removing the turf back in February after the New England Patriots season ended.

The new grass field got its first test Thursday when France beat Brazil in a World Cup tuneup match between two of the world's best teams.

The international friendly match on grass between Brazil and France at Gillette Stadium on March 26, 2026 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Gillette Stadium grass gurus

Trey Rogers, a professor in turf grass management at Michigan State University, has been researching the best grass for the tournament and ways to get it into stadiums across the country since 2019.

He and fellow grass guru Ryan Bjorn, the field superintendent at Gillette, spoke to CBS News Boston Friday about the transformation in Foxboro.

They said at least five stadiums in the country, including Gillette, will have temporary grass fields for the tournament. At some sites, walls need to be removed to accommodate the larger fields and irrigation systems. The grass is brought from a sod farm in New Jersey.

Gillette Stadium was better prepared for the installation. It had a natural grass surface from its opening in 2002 until November 2006 when the Patriots switched to artificial turf. The field still had an intact irrigation system hidden beneath the turf, as well as a heating system, artificial sun lamps, soil temperature control, and a water vacuum. But this is the first time the stadium has had to replace the artificial turf with grass for several months. In previous years, they would simply lay grass on top of the turf for any international soccer matches.

Bjorn said they began to install the field the day after the Patriots Super Bowl send-off rally on February 1. The first step was to rip out the turf, then dig up 10 inches of gravel underneath. Then they refilled the space with sand and porous ceramic before laying the sod on top. The entire process took around six weeks, with the grass installation taking five days.

"The installation process was really intense," Bjorn said.

The grass field at Gillette Stadium on March 27, 2026 in Foxboro, Mass. for the World Cup. CBS Boston

FIFA's grass rules for 2026 World Cup

The field must be maintained to the exact specifications sent over by FIFA, from grass length to surface firmness to how the balls bounce and roll.

"We're really just focused on making sure that this field is as strong as it can be," Bjorn said.

"FIFA wants natural grass because that's just the way they play the game. The ball reacts different on natural grass. The players know that. These are the best players in the world. They can tell if something is a little bit off," Rogers explained.

The field will be maintained by hand by Bjorn's team until the games begin June 13.

"I've heard that some of the players said it played pretty well," Bjorn said of Thursday's test run with the Brazil-France match. "That's the ultimate goal for us."

"The best soccer players in the world know when they're playing on good natural grass versus artificial turf versus poor natural grass," Rogers explained.

How to get FIFA World Cup tickets for Boston matches

Soccer fans still have a chance to see their favorite teams in action on the new grass field.

FIFA will release a batch of tickets for the games at Gillette on Wednesday, April 1. Tickets will be released on a rolling basis, and fans can select exact seats or the best available ones. A spokesperson for FIFA said if fans don't see their preferred game, those tickets may become available later or on the day of the match.

To buy tickets, log in to your FIFA account on FIFA.com/tickets.