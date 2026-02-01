Watch Live: New England Patriots Super Bowl sendoff rally at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots are leaving for the Super Bowl Sunday morning and there's a sendoff rally at Gillette Stadium.

If you're not able to be in Foxboro for it, you can watch the rally live on CBS News Boston in the embedded video when the program begins at 10 a.m.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The parking lots at Gillette Stadium opened for fans at 8 a.m. and the stadium gates opened at 9 a.m. The entertainment begins at 9:30 a.m. with the Patriots cheerleaders and some former players making appearances. Then at 10 a.m., the Dropkick Murphys will entertain the crowd for about half an hour.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Mike Vrabel will address the crowd at 10:30 a.m. Patriots captains Drake Maye, Marcus Jones, Hunter Henry, Robert Spillane, Harold Landry III and Brenden Schooler are also expected to speak, according to the team.

The program ends at 11:15 a.m. and the Patriots will start boarding their buses. They're scheduled to leave for T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island around 11:30 a.m.

The Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8 at 6:30 pm. at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Patriots are 6-5 in Super Bowls and have played in more than any other team in the NFL. They're currently tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins.