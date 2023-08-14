Gail Weisberg hosts fundraiser at Kowloon in Saugus to celebrate one year since kidney transplant

SAUGUS - A Hudson woman celebrated one year since her kidney transplant by hosting a fundraiser for veterans at Kowloon in Saugus on Sunday.

Weisberg was first featured on WBZ TV back in 2022, driving around with a sign on her car looking for a kidney donor. She found her angel and a year later, she's paying it forward.

"I feel like I won the lottery," said Weisberg. "So we have to help other people. By the story on your station, I've got someone who wants to donate and three other potential people lined up."

Rockin for Vets raised money for causes like the Boston Rescue Mission, who have been serving veterans for 114 years by providing housing, meals, substance abuse counseling and other forms of support. The event featured live music from American blues musician James Montgomery and Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, who called it a "thrill."

"We're here to celebrate veterans," said Weisberg. "I do dental work with the veterans."

"It's been great for me and I've met a lot of veterans over the years," said Montgomery. "Their sacrifice and the way that these people give themselves up for our country, we are proud to be here working for veterans."