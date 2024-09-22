Funeral for Massachusetts State Police recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia to be held Saturday

WORCESTER - The funeral for Massachusetts State Police recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia will be held next weekend.

According to his obituary, a wake will be held Friday evening at the Mercadante Funeral Home in Worcester from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be there on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Delgado-Garcia will be laid to rest in Hope Cemetery in Worcester.

He died on Friday, September 13, a day after he was critically hurt during a boxing training exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree, according to WBZ-TV I-Team sources. Delgado-Garcia was just 25 years old.

The I-Team learned he was sworn in as a trooper in his final hours and he will receive full State Police honors.

Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr. promised an outside investigation because Delgado-Garcia worked in his office as a victim witness advocate for more than a year. No independent agency has been publicly named yet to take the case.

"Enrique was an exceptional young man who devoted himself to the service of others. He had always dreamed of becoming a State Trooper and to be someone big who made a difference in the lives of the people in his community," his obituary stated.

"Renowned for his kind heart, generosity, and dedication, Enrique had a strong desire to help anyone he could. He had the biggest heart and would never give up. Enrique was a dedicated friend who was known as a champion and a winner, and that is how he will forever be remembered."

The ACLU wants federal investigators to look into the cause of Delgado-Garcia's death and the circumstances around it.

The Massachusetts State Police told the I-Team no one has been transferred or placed on leave at the academy at this point in the investigation.