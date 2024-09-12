Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts State Police trainee seriously injured while boxing at academy

By Cheryl Fiandaca

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts State Police trainee seriously injured while boxing
Massachusetts State Police trainee seriously injured while boxing 01:13

BOSTON - A Massachusetts State Police trooper trainee was seriously injured during a boxing training exercise on Thursday, according to I-Team sources. The trainee, 25-year-old Enrique Delgado Garcia, died on Friday

Sources tell the I-Team the recruit was knocked out for nearly 10 minutes after getting hit in the head. The recruit was taken to a hospital in Worcester in critical condition.

Boxing is part of the physical training at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree. The recruits box each other in a real boxing ring.

According to the state police website, the recruits in training attend a 25-week, modified stress, live-in academy with 90 different courses of instruction. The most recent class started in April and is called the 90th RTT.

WBZ reached out to the Massachusetts State Police and the union for comment but did not immediately hear back.  

Cheryl Fiandaca
fiandaca628.jpg

Cheryl Fiandaca is the chief investigative reporter for the I-Team at WBZ-TV.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.