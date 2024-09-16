DA wants independent investigation into Massachusetts State Police recruit's death in boxing ring

WORCESTER - The Worcester County district attorney is looking for an outsider to investigate the death of Massachusetts State Police recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia, who died last week from an injury suffered in the boxing ring while training at the agency's academy in New Braintree.

District attorney Joseph Early Jr. said he has a conflict of interest in the case because the 25-year-old worked in his office as a victim witness advocate before embarking on a lifelong dream to become a State Police trooper.

Massachusetts State Police recruit became unresponsive during training exercise

State Police said the trainee became unresponsive during a "defensive tactics training exercise." I-Team sources said Delgado-Garcia was knocked out for nearly 10 minutes after getting hit in the head during a boxing drill that is a regular part of training for recruits.

"We know it was in the boxing ring. It was videotaped," Early Jr. said, adding he has not yet seen the video.

Delgado-Garcia was rushed to a Worcester hospital where he was put on life support and later died on Friday.

An autopsy was performed on Delgado-Garcia but a report on the cause of death has not been finalized, the district attorney said.

Conflict of interest in investigation

Early Jr. was emotional during the news conference Monday, saying that "everyone loved Enrique" during the year and a half that he worked in the office.

"This is a heartbreaking and tragic loss. Enrique constantly worked to make life better for others," he said. "Because of this close relationship, someone else will be handling this matter. There's no way this office can handle this."

Early Jr. said he doesn't want to give the case to another district attorney in Massachusetts because they all have troopers assigned to their offices. It's not clear yet what other agency could get the case, but Early Jr. said he hopes to have an answer by the end of the week.

In the meantime, troopers from his office will continue to investigate the case.

"I am certain they will continue to do this in a professional way," Early Jr. said.

Enrique Delgado-Garcia sworn in as trooper

Delgado-Garcia's family said he dreamed of being a state trooper and was set to graduate next month. He was sworn in as a trooper Friday and will receive full State Police honors.

A police procession brought Delgado-Garcia's body from Worcester to the medical examiner's office in Westfield on Saturday night.

"He was a beloved member of his academy class, known for his compassion and devotion to service," Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. "This is a devastating time for all who knew and loved him, and we are holding Enrique's family and his State Police community in our hearts."