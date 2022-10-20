Impacted by drought, foliage season nearing peak in southern New England

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - Every foliage season is different. Sure, we can sort of predict the approximate peak times across New England, but each year it seems there are a few lessons learned and surprises.

The foliage season of 2022 is nearing an end. This year was absolutely impacted by our spring and summer drought. We saw a bit of a late start in northern New England but then, all of a sudden, right around Columbus Weekend, the trees seemed to burst to life. Thanks in large part to the drought, the peak this year has been quick. However, if you catch it at the right time, the color has been spectacular in many parts of our area.

Thanks to a couple of gusty rainstorms, there has been a considerable amount of leaf drop in northern New England. The White and Green Mountains are certainly well past peak. The same can be said for the higher elevations in Western Massachusetts and southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

CBS Boston



Having said all that, it ain't over just yet.

We are now just about at peak time for much of southern New England. The peak down here will not be quite as impressive as it was up north, again, largely due to the drought (it was much more dramatic down this way). In fact, many trees have already peaked and started dropping their leaves...I am sure you have noticed more and more leaves in your backyard this past week. If you are looking for the best colors this coming weekend, I would consider a few spots...

Pioneer Valley

Coastal Maine & New Hampshire

Scattered locations in central and eastern Massachusetts

Saturday will be a great day to take a local hike. Tons of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s to near 70...yes please! Couple thoughts off the top of my head include...

Willard Brook State Forest in Ashby area (likely just past peak)

Mine Falls Park, Nashua

Middlesex Fells Reservation

Blue Hill Trails

Or really any local trail in your backyard!

The South Coast, Cape and Islands remain in moderate color and still are a week or two away from peak.

Once again, we would love to see your pictures! Send them along to weather@wbztv.com

Happy trails!