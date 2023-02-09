Father, mother and 12-year-old son found shot to death in Andover home

ANDOVER - A couple and their 12-year-old son were found shot to death in their home in Andover early Thursday morning, police said.

Andover Police Chief Pat Keefe said they received a 911 call from the family's home on Porter Road just after 3:21 a.m. Officers arrived about five minutes later and had to "breach two doors to get into the house."

"They found the father, mother and a 12-year-old son dead. Wounds were from a gunshot," Keefe told reporters at a news conference.

Their names have not been released yet. Keefe said the father was 56 years old and the mother was 55.

"We know the how, we're trying to figure out the why right now," Keefe said.

Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said there is no danger to the public and that the scene was "contained."

He would not comment on who was the shooter or who called 911 from the home.

Police remain outside the Porter Road home in Andover where they say three people were found shot to death inside, one victim a sixth grader at St. John’s Prep where classes have been cancelled today. #wbz pic.twitter.com/xYvuelndK1 — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) February 9, 2023

Tucker said Andover Police spoke to the boy's school, St. John's Prep in Danvers, where he was a sixth grader and that classes there were cancelled for the day.

"I also want to make sure that we recognize the first responders here. The difficulties of working these scenes, we only need to look back at the last couple weeks in Massachusetts, some of the difficult things that our first responders, State Police detectives, our local detectives, local police officers, firefighters and EMS, these can take an emotional toll as well. We're always concerned about their well-being. These men and women do an extraordinary job under some very difficult circumstances," Tucker said, referencing recent cases in Duxbury and Cohasset.

Jim Greer lives in the neighborhood. He said he did not know the family, but walks his dogs by the home every day.

"Very, very concerning," Greer said, adding that it was reassuring knowing police said there is no threat to the public. "Andover has been a pretty safe community. I've bene living here for 40 years or so. Stuff like this happens everywhere. No area is going to be untouched, unfortunately, from gun violence."

Click here for a list of mental health resources, including suicide prevention hotlines.