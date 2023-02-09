St. John's Prep mourns Sebastian Robinson, 12-year-old found dead in Andover home

St. John's Preparatory School official says sixth-grader found dead in Andover was "gentle soul"

St. John's Preparatory School official says sixth-grader found dead in Andover was "gentle soul"

St. John's Preparatory School official says sixth-grader found dead in Andover was "gentle soul"

DANVERS – St. John's Preparatory head of school Ed Hardiman said a sixth-grade student who was found dead inside an Andover home Thursday morning is being remembered as a "gentle soul."

Twelve-year-old Sebastian Robinson was found dead on Porter Road in Andover just after 3 a.m. along with his parents, Linda Robinson and Andrew Robinson.

Investigators said it appears Andrew Robinson killed his wife and son before taking his own life.

Sebastian was a member of the Class of 2029.

"Our community is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Sebastian," Hardiman said.

Hardiman described Sebastian as "extraordinarily creative." He recalled a Halloween door decorating contest. Sebastian's creation included 3D models, and a QR code that linked to a soundtrack.

Sebastian was involved in the music program at the Danvers school, playing the cello.

Sebastian Robinson. St. John's Prep.

"Sebastian was a wonderful young man. He was a kind and gentle presence, well-loved by his teachers," Hardiman said.

Classes were canceled Thursday and counselors are being made available throughout the day.

"As I've talked with his teachers this morning, the description they've continually offered is he was a very gentle soul who felt very grateful to be a part of the Prep community, had a tremendous friend group and was very connected to our music program, to our campus ministry program, and just someone who was very well-loved as a gentle soul," Hardiman said.

A community prayer service will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Mahoney Wellness Center on campus.

Click here for a list of mental health resources, including suicide prevention hotlines.