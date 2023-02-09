Brian Walshe's attorney says she's 'received basically nothing' from prosecutors in Ana Walshe murder case

Brian Walshe due to appear in court for hearing in Ana Walshe murder case

QUINCY - Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man charged with murder in the disappearance of his wife Ana, made a brief appearance in court Thursday.

Walshe, 48, pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment in Quincy District Court last month. He appeared in court Thursday via Zoom from the Norfolk County Correctional Center in Dedham for a status hearing in the case.

Prosecutor Greg Connor said the grand jury investigation should be done by the end of March.

"We have received very little discovery to date," Walshe's attorney Tracy Miner said. "We've received basically nothing."

She said she hasn't received the search warrant for Brian Walshe's car and "the basic stuff we should have had immediately."

The judge asked both sides to get all discovery completed as soon as possible. The next hearing in the case will be on March 1.

Walshe remains held without bail.

Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Lynn Beland said last month Walshe "dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body" on January 1. The remains have not been found.

Investigators said Ana Walshe, 39, the mother of three young sons, was last seen in the early hours of January 1, shortly after having dinner at home with her husband and a friend. The friend left around 1:30 a.m. about three hours before police say Brian Walshe began a series of gruesome internet searches on how to dispose of a body.

Ana and Brian Walshe. Photos from Cohasset Police and Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

Walshe is officially charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and disinterring a body without lawful authority and digging up human remains.