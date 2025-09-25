Charges dropped against Falmouth teenager accused of plotting school shooting

Charges have been dropped against a Falmouth, Massachusetts teenager who had been accused of threatening to shoot up a school on Cape Cod, the Cape and Islands District Attorney confirmed Thursday.

The 18-year-old was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly threatening a school shooting. He appeared in court last week, where he was released on $2,500 bail and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device and remain under house arrest, angering parents who were concerned for their children's safety.

Charges dropped against Falmouth teen

According to the DA, investigators learned of a discrepancy which "made further prosecution in the district court no longer available." There was no further explanation of the "discrepancy." The charge of threatening to use a deadly weapon in a public building has been dropped by the DA, who also said the investigation continues.

Security increased at Falmouth and Mashpee schools

A letter was sent to Falmouth Public Schools staff and families Thursday saying there will be no outdoor recess or activities Friday and there will be an increased police presence at the school. There was no outdoor recess or activities Thursday either. Falmouth schools did not directly link this to the dismissed charges.

After learning the charges were dropped, Mashpee Public Schools contacted staff and families, saying it will also have more police officers at their schools.

"We will continue to deploy enhanced safety measures at Falmouth Schools. The Falmouth Police Department wants to reassure the public that we will continue to do everything within our ability to ensure safety of our schools and our community," said the Falmouth Police Department in a statement.

According to court documents, last month mental health counselors told investigators the teen had talked about wanting to shoot up a school and claimed he was refurbishing guns in his room. While police said they found no illegal weapons in his home, they did find a 3-D printer large enough to make a weapon. Police said they also found photos and a journal referencing the 1999 Columbine High School shooting.