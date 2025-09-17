Teen accused of threatening school shooting in Falmouth, Massachusetts freed on $2,500 bail

Ian Fotheringham, the 18-year-old accused of threatening a school shooting in Falmouth, Massachusetts, was released from jail Wednesday, infuriating several parents.

Fotheringham posted the $2,500 bail ordered by a judge at a dangerousness hearing Tuesday in Barnstable District Court. He's also required to wear a GPS monitoring device.

A group of mothers of Falmouth students were in court Tuesday hoping the Cape & Islands District Attorney's office would be able to convince the judge to keep Fotheringham held without bail. He was arrested September 11 and was charged with threatening to use a deadly weapon in a public building.

The judge ruled that charge doesn't fall under the dangerousness statute in Massachusetts, so Fotheringham had to be allowed to post bail. He was held without bail for five days until Tuesday's hearing.

"While the family can understand the concern of the public, the allegations against my client (are) based on speculation and conjecture. The family has done everything they can to help this young man and will continue to do so. The public should not be concerned. I trust that he will be found not guilty at trial," Fotheringham's attorney, Krysten Condon, said in a statement.

Last month, according to court documents, mental health counselors told investigators Fotheringham "indicated he wanted to shoot up a school" and claimed he was refurbishing guns in his room. Falmouth police searched the room and found no illegal weapons.

On September 3, safety monitors told police they saw Fotheringham in the woods behind Teaticket Elementary School in Falmouth and were worried he was casing the building. Condon refuted that and said the description of the person involved did not match Fotheringham.

Police got a search warrant for his entire home and said they found photos and a journal referencing the Columbine High School murders, plus a large 3D printer capable of making a gun.

In October of 2024, Fotheringham also made threats against Falmouth High School, where he was once a student, according to police.

"He doesn't care. He's not afraid of what's going to happen. We're afraid because those are our kids. Those are our babies," Falmouth parent Dianna Wilson told WBZ-TV Tuesday.

Condon said her client suffers from mental health issues and that he has a fatal disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

In a letter to staff and families Tuesday night, Superintendent Lori Duerr said Falmouth Police will provide detail officers at all four elementary schools, in addition to the school resource officers, for "at least the next two weeks."