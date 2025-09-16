18-year-old accused of threatening school shooting in Falmouth, Massachusetts due in court

Ian Fotheringham, a Falmouth, Massachusetts teenager accused of threatening a school shooting, will be in court Tuesday for a dangerousness hearing.

Fotheringham, 18, was arrested last Thursday and has been held without bail. He's charged with threatening to use a deadly weapon in a public building. A Barnstable District Court judge will determine Tuesday if Fotheringham is still a danger to the public.

Concerns about him date back to October 2024, when the former Falmouth High School student allegedly made threats against the school.

Last month, investigators said they were tipped off by mental health counselors that the teen allegedly "wanted to shoot up a school" and that he was refurbishing guns in his room. Falmouth Police searched the room and did not find any illegal guns.

Then, on September 3, safety monitors told police Fotheringham was in the woods behind Teaticket Elementary School in Falmouth and were worried he was casing the building.

The next day, Falmouth Police got a search warrant for the entire home. They said they found photos and a journal that referenced the Columbine High School murders and a large 3D printer that's capable of making a gun.

Fotheringham was arrested on September 11. He was arraigned in Barnstable District Court Friday and was ordered held without bail.

Falmouth is on the southern end of Cape Cod and is about an hour and a half south of Boston.