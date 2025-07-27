Extreme heat returns to most of Massachusetts. See which areas are under heat advisory

Extreme heat is returning to Massachusetts starting Monday and Boston could see its third heat wave of the summer through Wednesday.

The WBZ Next Weather Team has issued a Next Weather Alert for high heat on the way for the first half of the upcoming week.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect for all of southern New England aside for the Berkshires, Cape Cod, and the Islands starting Monday at 11 a.m. through Wednesday at 8 p.m., with heat index values climbing into the mid 90s to near 100 degrees.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Tuesday the hottest day

Tuesday looks to be the hottest day with actual temperatures climbing into the mid 90s, and feeling more like 100 degrees with the higher humidity. But many towns will also get into the 90s on Monday and Wednesday.

If you're looking for some relief from the heat, sea breezes will keep the immediate coast line, Cape Cod and the Islands a little cooler with temperatures in the 80s.

Boston could hit 90 degrees or higher all three days, which would make it the third heat wave of the summer for the city. So far this summer, we've already had 14 90-degree days and will likely tack on a few more this week.

With temperatures in the 90s and high humidity heat illnesses are possible, it's recommended to drink plenty of water, stay cool in the shade or air conditioned rooms and to try and limit strenuous activities outside.

Week ends with relief



If you don't like the heat there is relief in sight! A cold front mid week looks to bring some showers Thursday followed by cooler, more comfortable air for the end of the week and upcoming weekend!