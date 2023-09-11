Watch CBS News
Health

Flu vaccine may be more effective this year according to CDC

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Flu vaccine may be more effective this year according to CDC
Flu vaccine may be more effective this year according to CDC 00:50

BOSTON - Every year, scientists have to do a little guesswork to determine which strains of the flu are likely to be active in an upcoming flu season and there is evidence that this year's flu vaccine may, according to the CDC, take the flu from "wild to mild."

Early data from five South American countries during their flu season, which occurs during our summer months, showed that the vaccine reduced flu-related hospitalizations by 52%.

While there is no guarantee that we'll have the same results during our winter, the CDC is optimistic we will. 

It's recommended that everyone over the age of six months get vaccinated against the flu, ideally by the end of October.   

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 5:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.