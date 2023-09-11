Flu vaccine may be more effective this year according to CDC

Flu vaccine may be more effective this year according to CDC

Flu vaccine may be more effective this year according to CDC

BOSTON - Every year, scientists have to do a little guesswork to determine which strains of the flu are likely to be active in an upcoming flu season and there is evidence that this year's flu vaccine may, according to the CDC, take the flu from "wild to mild."

Early data from five South American countries during their flu season, which occurs during our summer months, showed that the vaccine reduced flu-related hospitalizations by 52%.

While there is no guarantee that we'll have the same results during our winter, the CDC is optimistic we will.

It's recommended that everyone over the age of six months get vaccinated against the flu, ideally by the end of October.