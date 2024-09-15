Procession held for Massachusetts State Police recruit who died from boxing injury at academy

WORCESTER – A police procession was held Saturday night to honor Enrique Delgado-Garcia, a Massachusetts State Police recruit who died after being injured during a self-defense drill.

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester on Friday, 24 hours after he was knocked unconscious while boxing at the Massachusetts State Police academy in New Braintree.

A somber procession was held Saturday night as Delgado-Garcia's body was brought to the medical examiner's office in Westfield.

A procession is held for Massachusetts State Police recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia, who died while boxing at the training facility. CBS Boston

Death of state police recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia

Delgado-Garcia will receive full state police honors since he was sworn in as a trooper by officials.

"They have the full measure of our support and care, and they remain full members of our State Police Family," State Police Col. John Mawn said of the recruit's family.

Delgado-Garcia's family said it was his dream to be a state trooper. He was set to graduate with his class next month.

Sources told WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca that Delgado-Garcia was knocked out for nearly 10 minutes after getting hit in the head during a boxing exercise, which is a regular part of state police training.

"He was a beloved member of his academy class, known for his compassion and devotion to service. This is a devastating time for all who knew and loved him, and we are holding Enrique's family and his State Police community in our hearts," said Gov. Maura Healey in a statement following Delgado-Garcia's death.