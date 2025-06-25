Lawmakers weigh creating commission that would monitor EMS services in Massachusetts

Mother who was unable to get ambulance for dying daughter testifies in favor of EMS commission

Massachusetts lawmakers are taking a closer look at the state's emergency medical services and a mother who couldn't get an ambulance to respond when her daughter was dying testified in favor of the decision on Wednesday.

Lawmakers are considering whether to create a commission that would look at EMS services statewide, including their funding, response times, staffing and recruitment issues.

2-year-old died without ambulance

In January 2024, Andrea Feeley's 2-year-old daughter, Yuna, stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest at their home in Winthrop. Feeley called for EMS but an ambulance was not readily available. Winthrop's fire chief ended up driving Yuna to Mass General Hospital in his own SUV with crews in the back trying to save her life but she did not make it.

At the time, the tragedy sparked a conversation about ambulance services, specifically mutual aid services where Winthrop is required by state law to share with other communities when they need an ambulance. Winthrop Town Manager Tony Marino said the town is "deeply concerned about the impact of the mutual aid system and ambulance availability in the town of Winthrop."

Bills call for EMS commission panel

At the State House on Wednesday, Feeley said this should never happen to someone again.

"I honestly feel, that if an ambulance was available, Yuna would have had a better chance at survival," said Feeley. "We miss her every day."

Right now, there are two separate bills in the House and Senate on the matter. Both call for creative a panel of lawmakers, ambulance groups and others to produce a report on EMS services statewide and some possible fixes.