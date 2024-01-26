2-year-old found dead at Massachusetts home of police officer accused of child rape

2-year-old found dead at Winthrop home of police officer accused of child rape

WINTHROP - A 2-year-old child was found dead at the Winthrop home of a police officer accused of child rape.

Police said the toddler was taken to the hospital by the town's fire chief. An investigation is underway but police said the toddler's death doesn't indicate any signs of foul play or physical trauma.

The child was found dead at the home of Winthrop police officer James Feeley, who's behind bars accused of child rape. Feeley was arrested in December 2023 after he allegedly confessed his crime to the police chief.

An autopsy will be done to determine the child's official cause of death.