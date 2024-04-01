MBTA's East Boston ferry is back and commuters are thrilled "to have another option"

BOSTON - The MBTA's East Boston ferry resumed service Monday and it's a welcome sight for many commuters.

"It is extremely helpful. It cuts my commute in half probably," resident Kailyn Canty told WBZ-TV.

"Definitely more reliable in terms of, you know, how long it's going to get you to downtown versus the tunnel, or the T or an Uber," said resident Steven Snyder.

Sumner Tunnel closure

The Sumner Tunnel will be shut down again all of July and August for renovations and the ferry will be free to all riders during that time.

"It's really nice to have another option," resident Joanne Baraofsky told WBZ Monday.

The MBTA has spent nearly $19 million operating the ferry service and it's predicted to spend another $22 million in 2024.

It's an investment that two women who call themselves the "ferry friends" believe is worth it.

"I hope that ya know, we can always take it," said ferry friend Laurie.

Laurie and her friend Susan met on the ferry and have been taking it together ever since.

Boston at sunrise and sunset

The ferry not only offers a reliable commute, it provides scenic views of Boston. Riders believe that's an added perk at sunrise and sunset.

"In the summer, when it's nice out, it's a lot of fun," Snyder said.

"I really like boats. I really like taking the ferry, so it's really nice, too," Baraofsky said.

How long does the East Boston ferry run?

The East Boston ferry service will run weekdays until November 30 between Lewis Mall Wharf in East Boston and Long Wharf in Boston. Full fare tickets are $2.40 for one way. You can buy them on the mTicket app.

Other ferry services, like the Winthrop and Lynn lines, will resume later in April. Ferry service to Hingham, Hull, and Logan Airport will begin Memorial Day weekend.