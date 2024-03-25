When will the MBTA ferries start running this year? Here's what to know about the 2024 season

BOSTON- The MBTA says ferry service to East Boston, Lynn, and Winthrop will return in April.

The East Boston ferry will start running again on Monday, April 1, and the Lynn and Winthrop ferries will both start on April 29, the T announced Monday

Weekend ferries to Hingham, Hull, and Logan Airport will start again on Memorial Day weekend.

The East Boston ferry was first used in the fall of 2022 and became essential for commuters during the Sumner Tunnel closures last summer.

Ticket prices range from $2.40 for the East Boston ferry to $6.50 for the Winthrop ferry, and $7 for the Lynn line. All three ferry services will have a reduced rate or be free during the scheduled Sumner Tunnel closures in July and August.

For more information about ferry schedules, visit the MBTA website.



