Dumpling Cafe in Boston's Chinatown shut down temporarily for health code violations

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Another Boston restaurant has been forced to close after failing a health inspection.

Dumpling Cafe in Chinatown had multiple violations during an inspection on Monday and was temporarily shut down, according to the city.

The inspection found produce in an old chicken box that could have been contaminated, a broken hot water tank and a dead rat under a dishwasher, a report stated.

The restaurant passed an inspection with no violations back in February, records show. 

Last week, two Los Amigos restaurants in Boston were shut down after reports of foodborne illness and rodent droppings. They continue to be closed, and two lawsuits have been filed against the company over alleged salmonella infections. 

First published on May 25, 2023 / 11:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

