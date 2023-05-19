Two Los Amigos restaurants in Boston shut down after reports of foodborne illness, rodent droppings

BOSTON - A Boston-area Mexican restaurant chain has been forced to temporarily close two locations in the city after failing health inspections, according to documents from the mayor's office.

The Los Amigos Mexican Grill taquerias in Brighton Center and West Roxbury have both had their permits to operate temporarily suspended.

In Brighton, health inspectors said "There are multiple reports of a foodborne illness from items consumed at this location." An inspection found "visible soils" and "mold like" substances in a walk-in unit.

At the West Roxbury restaurant on Centre Street, inspectors found "no verifiable evidence of illness policy training," and no one was in charge of monitoring food temperatures. They said "only one employee properly washed hands between tasks," and a spatula was found stored in stagnant water.

The inspection also discovered rodent waste in the restaurant.

"Multiple rodent droppings on pineapple cans, bag of pinto beans, beverage single use holders, on storage tables an floor," the report stated.

Neither restaurant is accepting orders until Tuesday, per the Los Amigos website.