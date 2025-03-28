Boston's Duck Boats are back for a new season as 2025 tours begin

It's officially springtime, which means Boston's duck boats have defrosted and are ready to waddle and wade through the city.

Tours began on Friday at 9 a.m. and will run seven days a week through November. The iconic boats take visitors and residents alike through Boston's streets, showing off locations like Newbury Street and the Boston Public Library, before diving into the Charles River.

"I can't believe that after 30 years in Boston, the start of our season is still as exciting as ever," Cindy Brown, CEO of Boston Duck Tours said in a statement. "Working in a world-class city is an honor and privilege that we take seriously. Our goal is to show the history, beauty, diversity and culture of Boston to locals and visitors alike."

The boats are stationed at three locations across the city: the Prudential Center, the New England Aquarium, and the Museum of Science. The company says it shows the city to more than 520,000 people each season. There are 28 boats, each with its own Boston theme and name, like Haymarket Hannah, Fenway Fanny, and Prudence Center. The tour narration is available in ten different languages.

How to get tickets to the Boston Duck Tours

You can buy tickets online or in person at their three locations. Tickets for children ages three to 11 are $39.99, and a ticket for an adult is $54.99. The company also offers discounted tickets for active military members and seniors.

For more information about tours and to purchase tickets, click here.

Boston Celtics parade

The iconic boats are well known as a key part of Boston's championship parades. The Boston Celtics rode 25 of them through the city during their championship parade last June.

Some adjustments had to be made to the boats to get them ready for the parade, like raising the roofs for taller players such as Kristaps Porzingis, who is 7 foot 2. The boats also had championship banners for the parade.

Duck boat rescue

One of the iconic boats came to the rescue of a father and son who had fallen into the Charles River in August last year.

A 2-year-old boy fell into the water after slipping through a railing, which led to his father jumping in after him. The duck boat was able to reach the two before police arrived and pulled them safely onboard.

"I was thinking, just hold on to this kid," narrator and captain Kevin O'Neill said. "Get them up onto the Duck safe."

The child and father were okay.