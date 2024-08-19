Boston Duck Tour boat comes to the rescue of child and father in Charles River
CAMBRIDGE - A Boston Duck Tour boat came to the rescue of a child and father who were in the Charles River Monday morning, the Cambridge Fire Department said.
It happened in the area of 40 Land Blvd. behind the Royal Sonesta Hotel, according to the department, not far from the Museum of Science.
Photos taken by a witness show the Duck Boat heading toward the father and child who were clinging to a stone wall.
There was no immediate word on the condition of the two people who were pulled from the water. The fire department said they were being evaluated by EMS.