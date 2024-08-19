Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston Duck Tour boat comes to the rescue of child and father in Charles River

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Duck boat rescues child and adult from Charles River
Duck boat rescues child and adult from Charles River 00:20

CAMBRIDGE - A Boston Duck Tour boat came to the rescue of a child and father who were in the Charles River Monday morning, the Cambridge Fire Department said.

It happened in the area of 40 Land Blvd. behind the Royal Sonesta Hotel, according to the department, not far from the Museum of Science.

Photos taken by a witness show the Duck Boat heading toward the father and child who were clinging to a stone wall.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the two people who were pulled from the water. The fire department said they were being evaluated by EMS.

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.