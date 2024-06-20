Boston duck boats ready to roll for Celtics championship parade

BOSTON - It's less than 24 hours until the champion Boston Celtics roll out from the TD Garden for their parade. Excited fans have mapped out their spots and it is down to the finishing touches for champs' rides.

When it comes to the rides carrying the champs, they better be ready to roll out for a parade for the history books. And yeah, we've heard that saying: "Cue the duck boats!"

"Cue the duck boats is our signature at this point," said Tom Vigna with Boston Duck Tours.

But the work starts before the big show. Behind the scenes, a hustling team is getting the fleet of 25 duck boats in tip top shape.

"Down to a science"

"Although this is going to be the 13th Boston Duck Tours championship parade, this is personally my first so I'm super excited," said Vigna. "These guys behind us have had a long day and its pretty hot out today but this isn't our first rodeo, they've got it down to a science."

It's all hands-on deck. For example, crews must adjust the roofs for some of the towering talent on board.

Seats also have come out, staging platforms are put in, there's cleaning of course, and the banners are the final touch.

A worker places a banner over a Boston Duck Tours boat ahead of the Celtics championship parade. CBS Boston

One of the champs who will be on the duck boats is number 42 himself Al Horford. But first he made a pit stop to hundreds of faithful fans waiting to see the superstar at Raising Cane's in the sweltering heat.

"The energy is unbelievable I'm just grateful," said Horford. "This is the kind of stuff you dream about and being in this position right now I'm grateful."

And grateful for this moment, are excited fans who've waited long enough to see history made.

"Excited what more can you ask for it's the best thing in the world," said Donte Ferrera.

"The pain is over its finally happening, JT getting it done, JB getting it done, it doesn't matter," said Andre Boone.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the Garden. Officials say get there early, stay hydrated and have fun.