Drake Maye's Patriots debut was a brief one

FOXBORO -- Drake Maye made his Patriots debut on Thursday night, though it didn't last very long. But the rookie quarterback got his feet wet at a rainy Gillette Stadium in New England's exhibition tilt against the Carolina Panthers.

Maye took over for starter Jacoby Brissett for New England's second series of the game, and that was all the action he's seen so far in his debut. He was 2-for-3 on his dropbacks for 19 yards, making short completions to Antonio Gibson and Kevin Harris out of the backfield.

The Patriots picked up a first down on Maye's only drive despite getting hit with a false start on the second play. Maye dumped it to Gibson on a third-and-12, and the back picked up enough yards to move the chains and keep the drive alive.

Maye's first downfield pass of the night went incomplete to Jalen Reagor, as the rookie threw it a bit too high for his receiver over the middle of the field. The rain didn't help, but it was a throw that Maye should have put on Reagor's numbers and not over his head.

The drive ended a few plays later when Gibson slipped on a second-down handoff for no gain, and Harris picked up only six yards on a third-down dump by Maye. But at least the rookie didn't force anything on his first preseason drive.

Maye played behind New England's top offensive line (from left to right, Vederian Lowe, Sidy Sow, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, and Chukwuma Okorafor) on his drive for the first time this summer, as he's been playing with the second-unit in practice. Those linemen also took a seat on the bench after the drive ended, which likely played into Jerod Mayo's decision to keep Maye on the sideline along with the slick field conditions.

Bailey Zappe took over for Maye and played the rest of the first half. New England has a 7-0 lead at the break on a touchdown run by Harris.

Fans at Gillette Stadium weren't too pleased with the third overall pick playing just one series, booing when Zappe's name was announced and later chanting "We Want Maye!" when the Patriots had the ball. It's understandable, given the hype surrounding Maye and his need for some game snaps.

But the Patriots have joint practice against Eagles this week, so some very meaningful practice reps are coming Maye's way this week. Still, with all that he means for the future of the Patriots franchise, it would have been nice to see more of Drake Maye in Thursday night's preseason opener.