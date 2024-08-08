Patriots' defense leads way to 17-3 preseason win over Panthers in Jerod Mayo's first game as head coach

FOXBORO -- Patriots fans didn't get to see much of Drake Maye in the team's preseason opener Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, but they did get to see a win. The Patriots won Jerod Mayo's first game on the sideline as head coach, beating the Panthers, 17-3.

Mayo said he felt excitement throughout his first game as an NFL head coach.

"I just felt like I was in my element. Felt great to be out there," said Mayo.

Maye played just one series in his debut, replacing Jacoby Brissett after he got just one series as well. Mayo said that was the plan all along.

The Pats picked up a first down on Maye's series as the rookie completed two of his three passes -- both short completions to running backs -- before the drive ended at the New England 45-yard line.

Brissett was 0-for-3 in his series to start the game. Bailey Zappe saw the bulk of the action under center, playing seven series and going 12-for-20 for 108 yards. Joe Milton III provided some entertainment the rest of the way, finishing 4-for-6 for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Milton tossed a lovely 38-yard touchdown to undrafted rookie JaQuae Jackson (who made a great double move on the play) in the fourth quarter to give the remaining fans something to cheer about.

Milton also ran for 22 yards on his five rushes, including an exciting 13-yard pickup where he ran around half the field.

The game was scoreless until midway through the second quarter when Kevin Harris ran in a two-yard score for New England. The touchdown was set up by a nice connection between Zappe and Kayshon Boutte, who went up to get a pass from the QB and took it 28-yards to the Carolina 3-yard line. Harris punched it into the end zone two plays later to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead.

Joe Slye kicked New England's only field goal on the night with a 42-yarder in the fourth quarter to make it a 10-0 game. Chad Ryland put it through the uprights on both of his extra-point attempts.

The game really belonged to the New England defense, especially the defensive line. No matter who was playing for the Patriots on that side of the ball, they generated a lot of pressure on Carolina quarterback Jack Plummer, racking up five sacks for the night. Deatrich Wise, Jeremiah Pharms, Oshane Ximines, Christian Ellis, and Joe Morgan all got to the QB on Thursday night.

The New England defense nearly pitched a shutout, but the Panthers kicked a 41-yard field goal with just under two minutes left in the game. It should be noted that the Panthers did not field an NFL team on Thursday, with 32 players sitting out the exhibition tilt, including quarterback Bryce Young.

The Patriots' defense was relentless on third down, allowing the Panthers to convert on just two of their 14 attempts. Carolina had just 151 total yards on the night.

Next up for New England is the Philadelphia Eagles, whom they'll have a joint practice with in Foxboro on Tuesday before their preseason tilt at Gillette Stadium next Thursday.