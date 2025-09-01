Drake Maye named one of six Patriots team captains for 2025 season

Drake Maye spoke all summer about wanting to up his leadership for the New England Patriots. He'll now do so as a team captain throughout the 2025 NFL season.

The Patriots announced their six team captains for the upcoming season on Monday, a group that includes a lot of veteran leadership and some youthful energy. In addition to Maye being voted by his teammates to be a captain in New England, tight end Hunter Henry, linebacker Robert Spillane, edge rusher Harold Landry III, cornerback Marcus Jones, and special teamer Brenden Schooler were all given the good news Monday.

The Patriots have six different captains from last year at this time, when center David Andrews (released/retired), safety Jabrill Peppers (released), linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (released), quarterback Jacoby Brissett (signed with Arizona), long snapper Joe Cardona (released) and defensive end Deatrich Wise (signed with Washington) were named captains for Jerod Mayo's lone season as head coach. Following Peppers' release last Friday, none of those six captains from last year's 4-13 squad remain in New England.

Drake Maye

There is a lot on the shoulders of Maye as he heads into Year 2 of his NFL career, but he said all summer that he wants to take on a bigger leadership role in the locker room this season. He's done so throughout training camp, and will now have a "C" on his jersey throughout 2025.

Hunter Henry

This marks the third straight season Henry will be a team captain. He wasn't named one ahead of the season in 2024, but took over Bentley's captain duties in October when the linebacker was lost to injury.

Henry has been consistent throughout his four seasons in New England, and led the team with 674 receiving in 2024. He's a trusted voice in the locker room and was honored for his work in the community last week when Henry was named the 2025 recipient of the Ron Burton Community Service Award.

Robert Spillane

The Patriots signed Spillane in the offseason away from Las Vegas, where he was a captain for the Raiders the last two years. Now he'll bring that leadership to New England as a key contributor in the middle of Mike Vrabel's defense.

Harold Landry III

Another offseason addition who is now a team captain, Landry brings a lot of veteran experience -- and experience playing under Vrabel -- to New England. In addition to his leadership role, Landry will look to get after the quarterback and add to his 50.5 career sacks.

Marcus Jones

Jones is a first-time captain heading into his fourth NFL season. He's an explosive playmaker for the Patriots whether he's playing nickel corner, returning kicks on special teams, or making the occasional appearance on offense. Vrabel praised Jones' leadership in New England's cornerback room during his Monday morning press conference to kick off Week 1, shortly before Jones was announced as a captain.

Brenden Schooler

Schooler is also a first-time captain as he heads into his fourth NFL season. He's become a core special teams player for New England since going undrafted in 2022, and earned a Pro Bowl nod and AP All-Pro team honors for his work last season.