WATCH: Drake Maye completes pass to Rhamondre Stevenson while falling into the water

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye already has a highlight pass in 2025, despite training camp still being two weeks away. This pass will not be recreated on the football field, however, unless the Patriots opt to flood Gillette Stadium.

As he enjoys the final days of his busy offseason, Maye hit the water alongside teammate Rhamondre Stevenson for some summer fun. Both love football, so of course there was a pigskin involved.

And a jet ski. And an absolute dime by the Patriots quarterback.

Look at that pass by Maye, who was falling back into the water as he made the throw. (Maybe some early practice for the duress he could be under throughout the season.) Think of it as an aquatic version of his last-second touchdown pass to Stevenson in Week 9 last season. At least this time Maye fell harmlessly into the water and didn't have three defensive players sending him to the turf.

Though the Patriots were just 4-13 last season, the vibes heading into the 2025 campaign feel extremely promising. It's great to see the quarterback and his top running back having some fun off the field, before things will really ramp up in training camp in two weeks.

Drake Maye's busy offseason

The Patriots are Maye's team as he heads into his second NFL season, and he's been busy both on and off the field since the 2024 campaign wrapped up.

Off the field, he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Ann Michael Hudson, shortly after the season ended. The two weren't engaged for long, as they got married in late June. Maye was also spotted overseas as he checked out some Wimbledon action in London last week.

On the field, Maye is getting used to life under new head coach Mike Vrabel and learning a new offense under OC Josh McDaniels. The quarterback is just 22 years old, but he's ready to take on a bigger leadership role in 2025.

As a rookie last season, Maye started 12 games for New England (with 13 overall appearances) and completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also ran for two touchdowns and 22 first downs on 54 attempts.