Drake Maye ready for a bigger leadership role on Patriots, even if he has to get a little mean

Drake Maye knows the expectations for himself and the New England Patriots are sky high heading into the 2025 NFL season. But the second-year quarterback isn't worried about living up to all the hype.

The 22-year-old is embracing the many challenges being thrown his way this summer. Maye is learning a new offense under new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and he's getting to know a whole host of new players on the offense. More pre-snap play-calling responsibility have been put on Maye's shoulders, as head coach Mike Vrabel and McDaniels have tasked him with running the show in drills.

"I think it's been good. I think I'm starting to find a stride. I'm bummed out we're about to leave, but it's fun," Maye said Monday after New England's first practice of mandatory minicamp.

He's doing all of this while competing against Vrabel's stout defense every day in practice, and Maye isn't backing down when going up against his teammates. He doesn't care star cornerback Christian Gonzalez and free-agent addition Carlton Davis are looking to pick him off every play -- he's going to test that talented duo in the secondary every chance he gets.

"Anytime we're going against a great defense, you got good players, two great corners. I tell Gonzo every day, 'I'm going to test them.' I'm not going to not throw at him or CD, two of the best corners and one of the best duos in the league," said Maye. "What an opportunity for us to go out there every day and throw against those guys."

More important than how he looks on the field is how he acts in the huddle, on the sideline, and in the locker room. On top of his responsibilities in the offense, Maye is working hard at becoming a better leader as he looks to make the Patriots his team.

It's almost a certainty Maye will be elected a captain by his teammates later this summer, and the quarterback sounds determined to thrive in that role. The Patriots need a new influx of young leadership, and who better to lead the way than their franchise quarterback?

Drake Maye's evolution as a leader

While the Patriots are counting on Maye leading the franchise for years to come, his leadership is a work in progress.

Ahead of Monday's practice, Vrabel was asked if Maye is a natural leader or if it's a role the quarterback has had to evolve into. Vrabel said there's a lot of natural leadership in the quarterback, but he does have to be pushed to show off those qualities from time to time.

"We're always trying to evolve in what we do, whether that's in leadership or learning the other side of the football or learning each other. Drake, it's a unique position being 22. It's kind of unique in that sense," said Vrabel. "There's a lot of room to grow. [He has] a lot of natural leadership qualities and I have to continue to encourage him and put him into positions to do that, so players understand there is a different version to all of us.

"There's the version off the field, one in the meeting room, and the version on the field, which we all have to understand is different than the version off the football field," added Vrabel. "It's about your ability to reach certain players. We don't want to have any gaps and hopefully you know what you do and you're prepared, you think the right way and are a good listener."

Vrabel is essentially saying that at times, Maye needs needs to shed that Mr. Nice Guy persona and get a little mean. Maye is almost always rocking a smile, but there are going to be times when he has to call out a teammate and get them in line.

"This is pro football. I don't think everybody's going to like you," said Vrabel. "I don't think that's something that is possible. We have to do our job. We have to make sure that we're prepared and that ultimately the players can hold each other accountable to play to our standard, play to our identity and know what to do and perform."

Maye said his evolution as a leader is a process, but one he's making strides in.

"It's something that me, growing up with three older brothers and being around older people my whole life, I've kind of been comfortable, once I got acclimated, which I feel like I definitely am now, to kind of step into that zone," said Maye. "Especially offensively, if somebody's not doing their job -- and it starts with me, I've got to do mine first -- but if somebody's not doing their job and repeating mistakes, I think there's got to be a consequence. I think at some point it hurts the football team, and I think it hurts everybody in that building."

It means Maye will probably have to have some uncomfortable conversations with his teammates at points this summer and throughout the season. But those are part of the process of becoming the true leader of a team.

"I think it's an opportunity for me to take a jump. I think from last year being a rookie, trying to come in here and earn my stripes, earn my keep through hard work. I think this year is the same approach," he said. "You got new guys in here, new staff, got to keep on getting to know everybody, show my work ethic. From there, as the season comes around, try to take the next step in leadership and leading the offense and hopefully leading this football team."

The expectations are sky high for Maye entering his second NFL season. He'll be expected to make a huge leap as a player, making more positive plays while cutting down on his turnovers. Now there's also the expectation he'll take over the locker room.

But even with his 23rd birthday over two months away, Maye isn't shying away from those lofty expectations. They'll provide him with a lot of fuel and motivation for the 2025 season and beyond.

"You want high expectations. I think that's what you want. I think this city, the Patriots are used to winning, and that's what we're trying to get back to," Maye said Monday. "I think you want people to expect you to play well. I think that pressure is what fuels you to be out here, what fuels you to get the rep right in practice. It's what fuels you to work hard in the meetings, the weight room, or not what happened last year happen again."