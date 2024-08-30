Patriots wish Drake Maye a Happy 22nd Birthday on Friday

Patriots pick Brissett over Maye -- is that the right decision and what took so long?

FOXBORO -- Drake Maye will not be the Patriots starting quarterback to begin his rookie season. But Maye will be doing a little bit of celebrating on his off-day on Friday.

That's because New England's quarterback of the future is celebrating his 22nd birthday on Friday. The team made sure to wish him a "Happy Birthday" on X, and also shared a five-and-a-half minute video of Maye's first days as a member of the New England Patriots.

It's the third overall pick's bday today!



A look back at @DrakeMaye2's first days in New England

The Patriots drafted Maye third overall in April out of North Carolina, and while he was viewed as a project pick, the fresh-faced rookie made incredible strides during training camp and in the preseason. Maye completed 21 of his 34 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown, plus another rushing touchdown during the exhibition slate.

While he outplayed Jacoby Brissett during preseason action, the Patriots ultimately decided to go with the veteran as their starting quarterback over Maye. There's a good chance we'll see Maye at some point this season, but with several questions about the Patriots' offensive line and some tough defenses on the schedule over the first month, head coach Jerod Mayo and company opted to go with the veteran to start the year.

The rookie obviously wants to play, but Maye said Thursday that he understands the team's decision.

"I wouldn't say disappointed. You know, there are two ways to look at it; Obviously I want to play -- that's the competitive edge in me. At the same time, I understand the situation," said Maye.

Had the Patriots elected to start Maye in Week 1, he would have been the youngest starting quarterback in the NFL this season. Instead, that honor goes to Anthony Richardson (22 years, 100 days as of Friday) of the Colts for the second straight year. (Minnesota rookie JJ McCarthy is younger than Maye by a few months, but is out for the season after suffering a torn right meniscus during the preseason.)

Maye's birthday celebration can go all weekend, as the Patriots don't return to practice until Monday. But chances are the rookie will be spending a good chunk of his weekend throwing a football and studying his playbook ahead of the 2024 NFL season.