In going with Jacoby Brissett, the Patriots are playing it safe and protecting Drake Maye

FOXBORO -- Jerod Mayo finally made the long-expected announcement that Jacoby Brissett will be the Patriots' starting quarterback for the 2024 NFL season. The veteran is getting the nod over rookie Drake Maye, despite a late preseason push by the No. 3 overall pick.

"We have decided -- or I have decided -- that Jacoby Brissett will be our starting quarterback this season," Mayo said Thursday. "As an organization, we are 100 percent behind Jacoby."

Why did the Patriots pick Brissett over Mayo?

This is the safest route for the Patriots -- and for Maye. While Maye might be ready to be an NFL quarterback, the Patriots don't look like a team ready to support a rookie quarterback. Especially someone they're hoping to lead the franchise to great things over the next decade-plus.

Maye would have been thrown to the wolves behind the New England offensive line, which struggled to simply line up correctly in their final preseason game. It's terrifying to think what the protection will look like against real NFL defenses.

So for now, Brissett is essentially being paid $8 million to be a sacrificial lamb while Maye learns the ropes of the NFL safety from the sideline. If you're miffed about this, blame the front office for not going out and making splashes along the offensive line. Instead of really investing in the line, the Patriots are banking on right tackles who have never played left tackle to make the switch successfully. That is usually a dangerous proposition in the NFL.

The Patriots clearly have a plan in place for Maye, which involves him sitting to begin his NFL career. He has always been seen as a project pick, and there was only a QB competition this summer because Maye played much better than anticipated -- while Brissett did not.

Brissett was touted as a smart veteran who didn't make mistakes, but his red-zone interception in preseason game No. 2 brought back nightmarish flashbacks to last season. Meanwhile, Maye has shown that he has the physical tools with an arm that is already glorious and some drastic improvements to his footwork, which was the biggest concern with his game around draft time. He's also got the wheels (and size) to mitigate some of the faults along the line.

Some -- but not all. He may be an extremely promising quarterback already, but Maye is no miracle worker.

This really isn't about what Drake Maye can do for the Patriots, but what the Patriots can't do for Drake Maye. He looks like he could be ready to play 17 games this season, but there is no way the Patriots are ready to protect a rookie quarterback learning his way in the NFL for 17 games. And once Maye is in there, there is no turning back for the Patriots.

There should be no rush to get him out there, especially with a daunting first month of the season. Let the offensive line get a little more established and potentially build some continuity, let the pecking order at receiver play out, and then revisit the quarterback in a few weeks. There is no need to potentially ruin Maye in September. There is no harm in being a week or two late to start Maye's career, but it could be devastating to be a week or two too early.

At this point, Brissett is better served to lead this Patriots team. Had New England possessed more talent up and down the roster, with a top-flight receiver and anything resembling an actual offensive line, maybe Maye would have gotten the nod for Week 1 in Cincinnati.

But after an unsuccessful offseason in terms of signing outside free agents, the Patriots aren't built to support a 21-year-old quarterback trying to learn his way in the NFL.

When could we see Drake Maye start games for the Patriots?

Mayo was at the podium for less than two minutes on Thursday, and wanted no part of hypothetical questions regarding Maye potentially replacing Brissett during the season.

"I don't want to get into hypotheticals. We can't go into the season saying 'He's going to go X amount of weeks. As long as Jacoby is going out there performing the way we all have confidence in him doing, he'll be our quarterback this season," said Mayo.

It seems like the Patriots are content with Brissett starting the entire season, though if the offense struggles as expected, the cries for the rookie will only grow louder. And an injury to Brissett would obviously change everything, as it would thrust Maye into action immediately unless the team signs another veteran.

But when could be a realistic time for the Patriots to make a change at quarterback?

Week 5 at home against the Dolphins is a possibility, after the Patriots start the season with a road game against the Bengals, home games against the Seahawks and the Jets, and a visit to the 49ers -- all teams that possess strong defenses. That Miami game starts a stretch where the Patriots will play three of four at Gillette Stadium, with a trip to London against the Jaguars between visits from the Texans and the Jets.

That's no easy stretch either, especially with a trip overseas. But if the offense is truly abysmal over the first four weeks and Maye continues to progress in practice, the Pats may have to make a change at quarterback.

Week 8 against the Jets at home is another potential starting point for Maye, which would give him 10 games during his rookie season. If the Patriots wait until after their bye week, Maye wouldn't start until Week 15 in Arizona.

There's a chance we don't see Maye start any games during his rookie season. He might be relegated to low-pressure relief appearances when games get out of hand.

The Patriots are playing it safe by going with Brissett to start the season. They're going with a veteran who has experience, while also protecting the franchise's most important asset in Maye.

But if the offense is as bad as expected, the push to kick off the Drake Maye Era in New England will only grow stronger and louder.