Former Massachusetts doctor faces 81 new sexual assault charges

A former doctor at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston has been indicted on 81 new sexual assault charges, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Dr. Derrick Todd, a rheumatologist, was already facing rape and assault charges in Middlesex County and had been sued by dozens of former patients.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the new charges stem from accusations made by 22 victims between 17 and 56 years old. Todd faces 21 rape charges, 59 accounts of indecent assault and battery and one count of assault with intent to rape.

"Many of these women had complicated and gravely serious symptoms and conditions. Some were in excruciating pain. Many were desperate for relief," Hayden said. "Dr. Todd intently groomed them all into quiet submission."

"Almost unimaginable"

The alleged assaults occurred between 2017 and 2023 at Brigham and Women's Hale Building in Boston and the Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain. Hayden said it's "almost unimaginable" how Todd was able to violate and betray patients' trust.

"The scale of victimization and the magnitude of trauma left in the wake of these allegations is something we have never encountered," Hayden said.

WBZ-TV has reached out to Todd's lawyer for comment. He could be arraigned in court on the new charges this week, Hayden said.

Charges against Dr. Derrick Todd

Brigham and Women's fired Todd in 2023 following accusations that he performed inappropriate pelvic and breast exams on his patients. The I-Team reported at the time that police were investigating more than a dozen complaints of sex assault against Todd by his female patients.

In January of 2025, Todd pleaded not guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to rape charges involving two of his former patients at Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham.

Last month, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said a grand jury indicted Todd on three new charges of rape and 17 counts of indecent assault and battery.