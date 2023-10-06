Brigham and Women's Hospital fires Dr. Derrick Todd after complaints, investigation

BOSTON - Brigham and Women's Hospital has fired a doctor, who is reportedly accused of performing inappropriate pelvic and breast exams. The hospital's chief medical officer says they received two anonymous complaints against Dr. Derrick Todd.

The Boston Globe reports Todd is currently under investigation for sexually assaulting multiple patients.

"We immediately launched an investigation and then placed Dr. Todd on administrative leave once we learned more," Brigham and Women's Hospital Chief Medical Officer Charles Morris said in a statement. "We made a decision to terminate his employment after the conclusion of that initial investigation."

Brigham and Women's confirms to WBZ News that they are reaching out to his current and former patients while an investigation is ongoing.

"We deeply regret the harm this has caused to our patients and their families," Morris said. "Right now, our focus is on our patients and caring for all of their needs, with the hope of ultimately restoring their trust in health care."

Todd's lawyer told the Globe that he has done nothing wrong.