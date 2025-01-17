Former Brigham and Women's doctor pleads not guilty to rape charges, released on bail

WOBURN - Dr. Derrick Todd, a renowned Harvard educated rheumatologist, pleaded not guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to new criminal charges as the legal case against him continues to grow.

Doctor allegedly performed unwanted exams

The two counts of rape involve former patients, a 39-year-old woman and 26 -year-old woman, who say he gave them inappropriate or unwanted examinations that amounted to sexual abuse.

"On both of those occasions the tests extended beyond what was - quote - normal, and in one case the victim was in such pain she screamed stop and yet the exam continued," said prosecutor Caroline Evans.

Dr. Derrick Todd pleaded not guilty to rape charges in Middlesex Superior Court. CBS Boston

The cases date back to 2022 and 2023 when Todd practiced at Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham. But more than 200 patients have come forward alleging sexual abuse, dozens signing on to civil lawsuits when Todd practiced at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston.

Their attorney, William Thompson of Lubin and Meyer says there's a sense of relief. "More so a feeling of being vindicated that their complaints have been recognized as valid by the Commonwealth," said Thompson.

Released on $10,000 bail

A grand jury handed down the criminal charges Thursday, and Todd turned himself into Framingham police, which his attorney says proves his cooperation as she fought to lower his bail set at $10,000. "He's eager to come to court and finally have a forum to see the evidence against him and to challenge that evidence," said defense attorney Ingrid Martin.

Todd left the courthouse after making bail without commenting. In previous interviews alleged victims have told WBZ-TV that what Todd did was nothing short of grooming them. "It was not any kind of therapy, it was straight out and intended for one purpose," said one of his former patients.

Todd was fired from the Faulkner after the hospital conducted its own internal investigation. He has since relinquished his medical license, but the trauma for the alleged victims continues. "They've really suffered a lack of trust now in the entire medical profession," said Thompson.

Todd has been ordered to surrender his passport, have no contact with his alleged victims, and not practice medicine which is already the case.