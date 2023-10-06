I-Team: Police investigating more than a dozen complaints of sex assault by Boston doctor

BOSTON - I-Team sources tell WBZ more than a dozen female patients of Dr. Derrick Todd have reported allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate touching during medical appointments.

Todd was fired from Brigham and Women's in July following an internal investigation after two other doctors reported concerns about his interactions with patients.

According to a report filed by Brigham and Women's to the Department of Public Health obtained by WBZ, once Brigham established a call line for any former patients of Dr. Todd's, 20 former patients came forward with complaints.

These complaints included "...patients who expressed concerns with breast examinations they underwent...and concerns regarding repeated pelvic examinations," according to the report.

Former Brigham and Women's Doctor Derrick Todd CBS Boston

Attorney Drew Meyer represents six women who are former patients of Dr. Todd's, but say his phone is still ringing with more. "They all say the same thing," he told WBZ, claiming Todd "convinced them that he should be their internal medicine doctor. He convinced them that he should do their gynecological examinations and he did for some vaginal examinations for almost all breast examinations."

One patient was 18 when the alleged abuse occurred.

Dr. Todd worked at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital for 14 years before he was fired in July. In a statement to WBZ, his attorney Ingrid Martin said, "Dr. Todd has not seen the allegations in any lawsuit filed against him. Over the course of his career he has been an outstanding rheumatologist and internist. To the extent that anyone is bringing claims against him, Dr. Todd believes that he has done nothing wrong and will defend against such claims vigorously. We are cooperating fully with any investigation by the Board of Registration in Medicine."

Brigham and Women's issued an apology to its patients, saying it is focusing on patient wellness with the "hope of ultimately restoring their trust in health care."

Brigham's internal investigation, reporting by doctors, and ultimate firing of Dr. Todd is an example of how medical reviews should work, according to Biomedical Ethics Expert Dr. Alyssa Burgart of Stanford. "This is a great example that Brigham did the investigation, didn't gaslight the people who reported what had happened, and ultimately were able to uncover what must have been significant information, considering the fact that he has been fired," Burgart said. "That is a very unusual outcome in these cases."

Burgart also commended the doctors who first reported Dr. Todd's alleged behavior. "As physicians we are supposed to self-regulate and so this is a great example of physicians saying, 'wow, we are noticing actions or behaviors that don't make sense. This needs attention,'" Burgart said.

Attorney Drew Meyer says he'll be filing at least six medical malpractice lawsuits in the coming days on behalf of his clients. "Our goal is not only to get compensation for the victims who have suffered, but also to try and shed light on the problem so these doctors can be stopped, and they won't harm other patients," he said.

Another medical malpractice claim was filed against Dr. Todd and Brigham and Women's, as well as Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham where Todd sometimes worked, on September 29. There is a hearing on the case on October 17.