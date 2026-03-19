20 new charges brought against former Massachusetts doctor accused of rape

A former Brigham and Women's Doctor who was charged with raping two patients last year has been indicted on new charges. Derrick Todd, 52, from Wayland, Massachusetts, was indicted by a grand jury on three charges of rape and 17 counts of indecent assault and battery. He is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday, March 25.

"The allegations outlined in those indictments reflect just an extraordinary exploitation of a patient's vulnerability and abuse of a position of trust," Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan told reporters.

The new charges stem from allegations by 11 women from the ages of 20 to 60 years old, Ryan said. The crimes allegedly occurred between 2022 and 2023 while Todd was a practicing rheumatologist and primary care physician at Charles River Medical Associates, a private practice in Framingham.

"Allegations include him making inappropriate sexual comments during exams, conducting exams that were excessively painful, and conducting examinations that lasted an unusual and unnecessary amount of time," Ryan said.

Todd first faced criminal charges last year when he was indicted on charges of raping a 39-year-old woman and 26-year-old woman, both patients at Charles River.

Dozens more women accuse Todd of abuse, some during his time at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, with more than 270 plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit against him.

"He was a master manipulator. And his ability to groom patients, giving them access, seeing them early hours, late in the evening, texting with them by cellphone privately," said attorney William Thompson who is representing his accusers.

Faulker Hospital conducted its own investigation and fired Todd. He also relinquished his license to practice.

DA Ryan said her office has completed its investigation but that still leaves room for others to come forward and for other counties to bring charges.

"It's a journey. It's day by day, and everyone is a survivor, and everyone is healing in their own way," Thompson said.