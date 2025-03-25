Stefon Diggs signs 3-year deal with New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye finally has a No. 1 receiver. New England has signed veteran receiver Stefon Diggs, WBZ-TV's Steve Burton confirmed Tuesday.

Diggs is joining the Patriots on a three-year, $69 million deal with $26 million guaranteed, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

It's a big price to pay for a 31-year-old receiver, especially considering Diggs is coming back from a torn ACL he suffered last October while with the Houston Texans. But the Patriots have been desperate to add a top talent to the receiving corps, and Diggs will give Maye a No. 1 option that can make game-changing plays.

Diggs and the Patriots first met last week and he underwent a physical at Gillette Stadium, but he left Foxboro without a contract. Less than a week later, the two sides reached an agreement that will have Diggs catching passes in New England for the next three seasons.

Stefon Diggs' NFL Career

Diggs has been a playmaking receiver for the last decade, racking up 10,491 receiving yards for the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, and Houston Texans. He was a Pro Bowler in each of his four seasons in Buffalo, and led the NFL with 127 receptions and 1,535 yards in 2020 when he earned First Team All Pro honors.

Diggs caught 100 or more passes five times in his career, and he recorded six straight seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards from 2018-23. He was on his way to a seventh last year for the Texans before he was injured in Week 8. Diggs finished the season with 47 receptions, 496 yards, and three touchdowns in his eight games in 2024.

Diggs probably won't be ready for the start or training camp, but Schefter reported Tuesday that he's expected to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season. When he does take the field for the Patriots, he'll give the team an ultra-competitive player, a veteran mind to the receiving room, and Maye a solid route-running option in his arsenal.

Diggs had some clashes with Josh Allen in Buffalo, but the Bills quarterback spoke fondly of his time with the receiver following his trade to the Texans ahead of last season. His coaches haven't seem ed to mind his attitude either, as most love the competitive fire he brings to the field.

Patriots Wide Receivers

Diggs will join a receivers room in New England currently made up of holdovers DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker, plus free-agent addition Mack Hollins.

While he may not be able to practice anytime soon, it will be important to get Diggs to Foxboro to begin building his relationship with Maye. And when he does get on the field, Patriots practices are going to be a lot more competitive with Diggs in the mix.