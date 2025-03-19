David Andrews disappointed he won't get another chance with the New England Patriots

New England Patriots had a good start to free agency, still have a lot of work to do on offense

David Andrews spent 10 incredible seasons with the New England Patriots, winning a pair of Super Bowls and becoming part of the fabric of the organization. He was hoping for a happy ending to his career with the team, but was surprisingly released by the Patriots last week.

The move shocked Patriots fans, players past and present, and Andrews himself. He expressed his disappointment over his release -- and his remaining love for the organization -- on his Quick Snap Podcast with former Patriots backup QB Brian Hoyer, which was released Wednesday.

David Andrews wanted another shot with the Patriots

While Tom Brady sits atop the list, Andrews will go down as one of the greatest underdog stories for the Patriots. Through his hard work and commitment, the Georgia native went from being an undrafted free-agent to the starting center of a Super Bowl-winning team.

"I thought I was going to get fired a lot earlier," he said of his career. "I was undrafted. You never not feel undrafted."

But Andrews beat out Bryan Stork (a former fourth-round pick) for the starting job in 2015 and became an integral part of the team's success for a decade. The eight-time team captain was well-respected in both the locker room and community, and will some day take his spot in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

While Andrews' 2024 season was cut short when he suffered a shoulder injury last October, he thought he'd have one last chance with the team in 2025. He had surgery right away in hopes of being able to return for the upcoming season, since offseason surgery would have ended his 2025 campaign and likely his career.

The 32-year-old was excited about potentially playing for new head coach Mike Vrabel and a reunion with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. But much to his surprise, the team opted to move on and released him on March 13 with one year left on his contract.

"I wanted the opportunity to try to play and see if I could come back to football. I was super excited with the opportunity with Josh and the new coaches, getting to know them," said Andrews.

Andrews is experienced in McDaniels' offense and believes he could have provided valuable insight to the team. He's disappointed he won't have a chance to help lead the Patriots into the franchise's next chapter.

"No one wants to get fired, even from the real world. I definitely respect their decision. Do I like it? No," said Andrews. "I think I could provide value and I was hoping that I could try to play, try to get the ship in the right direction and help the organization and the community."

Andrews still has a lot of love for New England and the Patriots

Andrews didn't close the door on continuing his NFL career, but said he and his family will remain in New England.

"I respect their decision. Still love the organization, still love the community. We're still here," he said. "We don't have any plans to make any drastic moves right now, just depending on different situations. It is home right now."

Andrews joked that growing as a kid who couldn't pronounce his "Rs" because of a speech impediment, he was always meant to play in New England.

"I guess it was destiny a long time ago. To me, it's one of the most special places to be and play," he said. "I hope we see that progress this year out of the team. Look, I'm still a fan. You don't spend 10 years here and say 'See ya!'"

Away from the game, Andrews loved interacting with Patriots fans, whether it was at the stadium, while he was out to town, or even enjoying a beverage with them at a local bar. He always saw a passion from the fans in the region that is unmatched anywhere else.

"We have some of the best fans in the country. They're demanding, but that makes it awesome," he said. "It's different up here in all four major sports. To play in what I would say is the most successful overall sports town there is, what a special time to be in New England for me."

Andrews reflects on the Ron Burton Community Service Award

There were already four Super Bowl banners hanging in Gillette Stadium when Andrews arrived in Foxboro, and he was eager to add to that collection. But what stuck with him the most in his early days with the Patriots was seeing how the organization celebrated The Ron Burton Community Service Award, named after the former Patriots running back (and father of WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton and reporter Paul Burton) for his years of charitable work and commitment to being a community leader.

Andrews recalled seeing Patriots greats like Troy Brown, Joe Andruzzi, Matt Light, Matthew Slater, and Julian Edelman celebrated as Ron Burton Award winners, and immediately wanting to be part of that special group. Andrews was always a fixture at charitable endeavors for the Patriots, and was honored with the award in 2020.

But that was simply Andrews continuing the ways that past greats had established in New England.

"I had so many great role models. In my mind, I didn't do anything special. I just tried to keep the standard they set in place and do my part in that," he said. "To me, it wasn't anything special I was doing. I just tried to do it my way and saw what these great players and people and fathers and husbands do, and tried to put my spin on it and do what I was passionate about.

"I don't think I did anything special, I just tried to treat people right and with the respect they deserved," he said.