Davon Godchaux sounds off on Patriots poor defense after "embarrassing" showing vs. Texans

FOXBORO -- Despite the optimism around quarterback Drake Maye following his first career start for the Patriots, players on the New England defense are not happy with their performance in Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

Or as Davon Godchaux summed it up, Sunday's showing from the D was "embarrassing."

"We got to just figure out a way to get back to the standard of playing great defense," Godchaux said after the loss. "41 points is embarrassing."

With a defensive-minded coach in Jerod Mayo, a strong defense was supposed to be New England's calling card this season. The Patriots put on a tackling clinic in their lone win of the season in over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, but they've gotten worse in each subsequent week.

Missed tackles plagued New England again on Sunday, as the Texans absolutely torched the Patriots on the ground. Houston racked up 192 rushing yards, averaging a robust 6.9 yards per attempt.

Those numbers were greatly aided by a pair of 50-plus-yard runs by the Texans: A 59-yard run by Joe Mixon in the first half and a 54-yard touchdown run by Dameon Pierce. Mixon also had a 20-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Sunday marked the fourth straight game that the Patriots have allowed at least 130 rushing yards.

"Guys just got to take accountability," Godchaux said. "Even if you thought the game was over in the third quarter, it's really just about having pride. [Shoot], just doesn't look like we had pride. I mean, just really don't know how to win. That's what it boils down to. Really just frustrating."

Godchaux is not alone in feeling that way.

"I feel like it's the same thing each week. We have to play better, especially on defnese," said defensive end Keion White. "We gave up 41 points. That's terrible."

"Everything they wanted to do, they were able to do," said veteran defensive back Jonathan Jones. "They were 100 percent in the red zone. That's on us as a defense."

Penalties didn't do the Patriots any favors early in Sunday's loss. The Texans scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives of the game, and each of those drives were aided by pass interference penalties by New England in the red zone. Both flags -- on Marte Mapu and Marcus Jones -- came on third downs and gave the Texans fresh first-and-goal opportunities. C.J. Stroud took advantage of both, capping them off with touchdown passes to put Houston on top 14-0.

"One thing we preach is starting fast, and that's not what we did today. Especially with penalties extending drives, we have to clean that up," said White. "That's the same thing we've been saying all season, so saying doesn't work. We need to come up with a new course of action."

In total, the Patriots were hit with nine penalties on Sunday, with the defense charged with three of them. Mapu's DPI was fairly questionable, but Godchaux wouldn't blame the officiating for Sunday's loss.

"These teams are not really beating us, we're beating ourselves," he said, pointing to the number of missed tackles and blown assignments.

At the podium following the loss, Jerod Mayo said that he told his defense they "should feel like crap" for their performance on Sunday. He said that the defense let Maye and the offense down, and Godchaux echoed that sentiment in the locker room.

"The offense gave us 21 points," he said. "Usually our defense, the standard is the opposite offense doesn't score 21 points."

Defensive players certainly felt pretty crappy after a frustrating loss on Sunday. They'll look to get things right next Sunday in London against a 1-5 Jacksonville Jaguars team.